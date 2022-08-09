A long-running Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser held a very special garden sale on Wednesday (August 10th) to help a charity close to her heart.

Sue Stevens, 79, held her final garden sale of summer clothes, sports equipment, toys and gifts, for Educate the Kids, a charity that provides schooling for children in Kenya.

The fundraising sale was held outside her home in Rectory Road.

Sue says that after more than 40 years of fundraising for children in Kenya, the time has come for her to “slow down a little.”

“This was my final garden sale and shop and I thank local people for all their support over the years,” she says.

She adds: “I will continue to be involved in the charity – Educate the Kids has a strong local support base, generated largely by successful tours to the area of The Singing Children of Africa.”

“The singing group from Jolaurabi School have visited the Burnham-On-Sea area on several occasions and wowed audiences with their vibrant performances and sunny personalities.”

“They also visit schools to exchange cultural ideas and share their experiences of how hard life is growing up in rural Africa. Local families have welcomed the performers into their homes during these tours and many have then gone on to sponsor a Kenyan child’s education.”

“It would be great to see some of our suppporters at the sale today, whilst knowing that the money raised will go directly to help with education at our schools in Kenya.”