Burnham charity ‘In Charley’s Memory’ launches £300k appeal to secure new home

A Burnham-On-Sea mental health charity that supports hundreds of young people across Somerset has issued an urgent plea for help after being told it must vacate its premises by early December.

In Charley’s Memory, which serves the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area, is seeking to raise £300,000 to secure a new home after receiving 90 days’ notice to leave its current offices.

The charity, which provides vital suicide prevention and mental health support, says it could even face closure if it cannot relocate in time.

Founded a decade ago in memory of Charley, a local teenager who tragically took his own life, the charity now delivers over 10,000 counselling sessions each year and works with six schools across the county.

The charity’s Dawn Carey, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were assured earlier this year that we were safe for at least 18 months, but the parent company—linked to Exeter Chiefs Rugby Club—has now served us notice. We’re devastated and urgently need the community’s help.”

Despite support from local MP Ashley Fox, the charity says its attempts to negotiate with the building’s owners and buyers have failed. The charity is now appealing to residents, businesses, and supporters to help raise funds or offer suitable office space in the Burnham and Highbridge area.

“We need space for seven private appointments per hour and parking,” added Dawn. “Every donation, no matter how small, could help us continue saving lives.”

Donations can be made via the ICM Urgent Appeal on JustGiving, or by contacting Jamie or Dawn at hello@incharleysmemory.com.