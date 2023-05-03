Budding Burnham-On-Sea chef Poppy MacKay has again proven her top Mary Berry cooking skills by doing well at the national finals of the Rotary Club’s Young Chef of the Year competition.

Poppy competed against young chefs from around the country in the final of the prestigious competition in Alchester last weekend.

It follows her successes at The Rotary’s District Young Chef Final in February this year and then at the regional final in April, when she qualified for the national final.

Poppy, 14, of King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, was delighted to win the Rotary Young Chef 2023 National Final’s ‘Dish of the Day’ award.

She cooked a starter of smoked salmon with spicy red pepper ravioli. Her main was pan fried duck breast with spiced orange and cranberry sauce served with pomme puree, creamed cabbage and celeriac. Her dessert was raspberry creme brulee with lemon shortbread.

Poppy says she has high hopes of a career in the food industry and is well on track to achieve that. She has been chosen for a work experience role with The Olive Tree Restaurant in Bath, the only Michelin star restaurant in the city, having impressed the head chef during the Rotary competition.

Her teacher, Natasha King, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are all super proud of Poppy with her achievements. Yet again, she has shone in a big competition and shown just what talent and aspiration she has.”

“She is eager to learn and always take on board feedback from judges to get ever better. She has a glittering career ahead of her.”

Principal Dan Milford adds: “This is absolutely outstanding again from Poppy. Her food always looks and tastes out of this world and she demonstrates dedication and enthusiasm with every single dish she makes.”

Once again Poppy was supported by her teachers at the school plus her mentor James Stamp, the Developmental Chef at Griffin Foods Ltd in Wincanton, along with the Rotary Assistant District Governor Mike Osborne, BOS Rotary President David Stickels, Rotary Youth co-ordinator Bernard Raines and Rotarian Chris Ashton.