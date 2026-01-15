Burnham choir’s creative side takes centre stage in exhibition at Princess Theatre cafe

A colourful new art exhibition has opened this week inside the Aroma Cafe Bar at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre, showcasing the creative talents of members of the Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society.

The display, which runs from Monday afternoon (January 14th) through to the end of the month, features artwork by seven choir members — Pauline Baker, Sue Dragt, Robin Jenkins, Jane Kendall, Jane Lee, Sue Price and Jenny Wintle. Their pieces cover a wide range of subjects and mediums, including watercolour, acrylic, oils and coloured pencil.

Most of the artworks are available to buy, with proceeds supporting both the Princess Theatre and the Choral Society.

A spokesperson for the Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have so many talented artists within the choir, and this exhibition is a wonderful way to celebrate their creativity.”

“It’s a lovely opportunity for local people to enjoy the artwork while relaxing with a coffee, and we’re delighted to be displaying it at the Princess.”