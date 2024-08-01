Burnham Coastguards, BARB hovercraft, and RNLI lifeboats called to search for missing children

Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB rescue hovercraft, Coastguards and RNLI lifeboats were called out to search for two missing children in Brean on Thursday evening (August 1st).

The crews were paged by Milford Haven Coastguards around 8.40pm after the two youngsters were reported missing from Brean’s Unity Farm holiday park.

BARB’s hovercraft and both Burnham lifeboats were launched from Burnham beach to carry out a search of the shoreline and beach in liaison with Coastguard teams and Avon and Somerset Police.

As the crews were heading to the scene they were stood down when news came through that the pair had been safely found.

Helmsman Jason Coombes said: “We had launched and were making our way to the search area, when we were stood down, after the children had been safely discovered on shore. We returned to Burnham slipway for recovery and wash down by our shore crew volunteers. In the end, a happy result.”