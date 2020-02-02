Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Brean Down amid concern for two people cut off by the tide.
The Coastguard team was called out just after 9.30am to the beach where a walker had spotted the pair on the rocks.
“We had a mid-morning tasking for the team amid concerns that two people had been cut off by the incoming tide as they were on the rocks slowly being surrounded by the rough cold waters,” said a spokesman.
“As we arrived on Brean Beach, the lady who called it in waved us down and pointed towards the persons thought to be cut off.”
“With the tide now cutting off the last few metres of the beach we headed back to the road and onwards towards the National Trust Cafe at the base of the Down for a better view through our binoculars.”
“On closer inspection, we could see that they were perfectly happy chatting and had climbing equipment with them ready for their ascent of the rock face.”
“Once they reach the top they then use a pathway to the top and head back down the steps so were perfectly safe.”
“Once we were happy that everyone was safe we liaised with the Coastguard Operations Centre and they were happy for us to stand down and return to station.”
“Thankfully on this occasion, it was a false alarm but the lady who called it in did the right thing as it is always better to be safe than sorry. Dialling 999 and asking for the right resource is so important especially with an incoming tide and the cold.”