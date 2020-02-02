Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Brean Down amid concern for two people cut off by the tide.

The Coastguard team was called out just after 9.30am to the beach where a walker had spotted the pair on the rocks.

“We had a mid-morning tasking for the team amid concerns that two people had been cut off by the incoming tide as they were on the rocks slowly being surrounded by the rough cold waters,” said a spokesman.