The team was paged alongside BARB and the RNLI just before 3pm to search for the missing person who was last thought to be in the vicinity of Burnham jetty.

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out on Tuesday (August 9th) to search for a vulnerable missing person.

“Police had asked for our assistance in locating the person as we can cover a large area quickly,” said a spokesman.

“As we mustered on station the person in question was found to be on the bench right outside our door.”

“As our team members were interacting with the person, they suddenly ran off, but the Police quickly caught up with them and they were able to take them to a place of safety.”