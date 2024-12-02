Burnham Coastguards honour station officer’s long service and bid farewell to members

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have presented a long-service medal to their station officer and bid farewell to several retiring team members.

Burnham Station Officer Dave Welland was handed his 20 year service medal, while leaving presentations were held for three members during the event at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club.

A spokesman says: “Dave Welland has been Station Officer for a number of years. His military background honed his practical skills, and his natural ability to take on information and explain things in a simple fashion delivers high quality team training results.”

“Dave has always been the calm in even the biggest incidents we’ve faced. He is one of our leading cliff techs and is part of the area flood rescue team.”

“Occasionally known to put a dry suit on and venture into the mud, mostly known for his love of biscuits! Here’s to another 20 years!”

Those standing down include Maurice Smith, Deputy Station Officer. A spokesperson says: “Maurice took over the DSO role and had big shoes to fill but quickly established himself. One of the most action packed members of the team, always first in and last out, mud or water.”

“With many memorable rescues behind him and coordinating rescues as officer in charge, his experience will be missed. Occasionally known to buy a round after training, mostly known for raising morale and being an absolute legend.”

Stuart Browning has also retired: “He was the longest serving team member with 21 years of service behind him. Stuart is an all rounder. His Sea Cadets background was the foundation for him to become cliff tech, mud tech, and officer in charge.”

“He’s also been our pr tech, the face of radio. Dangling from cliffs, helicopters or leading the line, Stuart was one of your go-to guys who is a well of coastguard knowledge. Mostly known for his contacts within the SAR world and ability to arrange inter-service training.”

Phil Collings also stood down: “Phil served 11 years with the team. One of the team’s best mud techs, he was always handy in a search. Phil was a natural team leader and his laid back approach made him popular within the team, always looking out for his teammates. Occasionally known for his ability to work with animals during a rescue.”

The spokesman adds: “We thank all three for the service they have given to the team and the local community and we wish them all the best in the future.”