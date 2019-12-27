Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have this week urged motorists not to block access roads onto local beaches amid fresh safety concerns.

The team has issued a warning after beach entry roads at Berrow and Brean have been blocked several times this week by visitors leaving cars in front of gates, as pictured here.

“The festive period is a great opportunity to get out to the local beaches and walk off the Christmas dinner,” said a spokesman.

“But what if someone in your group gets injured or stuck? You dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, we come along and carry out any rescue or assistance required and in some cases an ambulance attends.”

“On Christmas Day, the beach access gates were blocked by cars parked in front of them and we would be unable to reach the person in need. This was repeated at every access point in Berrow and Brean throughout the day.”

“While we appreciate that the gates are closed to the public we must stress that they should be kept clear at all times. If an emergency incident does arise then we need access to the beach, who knows it could be you that needs our help and your own car preventing us from doing so.”

“Please park responsibly and we can all continue to use our beautiful beaches safe in the knowledge if anything does happen, help can reach those who need it.”

“As always if you have an emergency on the beach dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards.”