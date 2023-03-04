The owners of a cocktail bar in Burnham-On-Sea say they are dedicated to keeping late night noise to a minimum and to work with local residents and the community after concerns were raised this week during a Town Council meeting.

The Boss Lounge in Burnham’s Chapel Street is seeking permission from Sedgemoor District Council to vary its premises licence in order to open on Fridays and Saturdays until 1.30am.

The owners have submitted a licensing application to cover the proposed changes and town councillors this week lodged an objection over potential late noise.

However, co-owner Serge Bitton told Burnham-On-Sea.com that since the cocktail bar changed hands a year ago, there have been no noise issues reported.

“We are responsible owners and have changed the sound system in the bar to minimise the noise outside.”

“We also have security staff in place to ensure customers leaving the bar keep noise to an absolute minimum at night. Drinks are also not allowed out the door.”

“We have received no complaints in the year that we’ve open — we have addressed the old issues that were here previously and are keen to be a part of the community.”

“We encourage local residents and councillors to come visit us and engage with us if they have questions or feedback.”

“We really do what to be a part of the community and encourage community events and charity functions to be held here. We are available for private hire.”

“As an upmarket cocktail bar, we are providing something very different in Burnham that has created five jobs, gives local people an extra late night entertainment facility, and improves the facilities in the town centre.”

A final decision on the licensing application is scheduled to be made by Sedgemoor later in March.