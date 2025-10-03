Burnham Comedy Club evening coming to town’s Princess Theatre this month

Comedy lovers in Burnham-On-Sea are in for a night of laughs this autumn as the Burnham-On-Sea Comedy Club returns to The Princess Theatre for an extra date on Friday 24th October 2025.

Following a sold-out show last month, organisers have added one extra night of stand-up to meet demand.

Headlining the evening is the acclaimed comedian Marcus Brigstocke. Known for his appearances on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, QI, Have I Got News For You and BBC Radio 4, Marcus brings his trademark satire and sharp wit to the Burnham stage.

Joining him is Luke Honnoraty, a seasoned performer and crowd favourite who has toured with comedy heavyweights including Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan.

Also on the bill is rising star Hatty Preston, whose credits include Netflix’s The Royals and the hit Have A Word Podcast. Her fresh material and lively delivery have made her one of the most talked-about new names on the circuit.

Ben Milden, co-founder of organisers Laughter Lab, says: “The response and warm welcome we’ve received from the good people of Burnham-On-Sea has been incredible. With every show selling out in advance, we’re thrilled to add one final date for 2025 and to bring such a high-calibre line-up. It’s set to be another unforgettable night.”

Tickets are on sale now via The Princess Theatre’s website and are expected to sell quickly.