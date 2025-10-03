18 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 04, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham Comedy Club evening coming to town's Princess Theatre this month
NewsWhat's On

Burnham Comedy Club evening coming to town’s Princess Theatre this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Comedy lovers in Burnham-On-Sea are in for a night of laughs this autumn as the Burnham-On-Sea Comedy Club returns to The Princess Theatre for an extra date on Friday 24th October 2025.

Following a sold-out show last month, organisers have added one extra night of stand-up to meet demand.

Headlining the evening is the acclaimed comedian Marcus Brigstocke. Known for his appearances on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, QI, Have I Got News For You and BBC Radio 4, Marcus brings his trademark satire and sharp wit to the Burnham stage.

Joining him is Luke Honnoraty, a seasoned performer and crowd favourite who has toured with comedy heavyweights including Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan.

Also on the bill is rising star Hatty Preston, whose credits include Netflix’s The Royals and the hit Have A Word Podcast. Her fresh material and lively delivery have made her one of the most talked-about new names on the circuit.

Ben Milden, co-founder of organisers Laughter Lab, says: “The response and warm welcome we’ve received from the good people of Burnham-On-Sea has been incredible. With every show selling out in advance, we’re thrilled to add one final date for 2025 and to bring such a high-calibre line-up. It’s set to be another unforgettable night.”

Tickets are on sale now via The Princess Theatre’s website and are expected to sell quickly.

Previous article
Police warn of rise in romance fraud as five victims a week targeted across region
Next article
Rotary Club to hold Brean Down classic car and bike meet on Sunday

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Wendy’s Microblading Studio

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
18 ° C
18.3 °
17.4 °
93 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com