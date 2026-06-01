Burnham Community Centre cuts its energy bill by over £10,000 a year with new solar panels and upgrades

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre has reduced its annual energy bill by over £10,000 by becoming more energy efficient.

The centre in Berrow Road recently completed the first phase of its modernisation, which included installing solar panels and introducing modern infrared heaters to replace its old heating system after securing £75,000 in grant funding to support the building’s long‑term sustainability and accessibility.

David Norton, Chair of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com the financial benefits are already being seen.

“Our energy bill to heat the whole building was £14,000 a year two years ago and now it’s down to £5,000 – that’s a huge saving!”

A new ‘intelligent heating setup’ and solar panels has contributed to the centre’s energy bill reduction.

He says the second phase will focus on renewing the slate roof and adding further solar capacity.

The centre received £20,000 from Somerset Community Foundation, followed by a further £20,000 from the National Lottery ‘Awards for All’ scheme, enabling the work to proceed.

The slate roof has been restored and weather‑proofed, with a new system of embedded solar panels providing extra power.

Many of the existing slates will be recycled as part of the refurbishment, and the centre is now awaiting a start date for the work.

A separate grant opportunity recently opened to support accessibility improvements for people with autism and mobility challenges.

With the centre now busier than ever and most ground floor rooms booked throughout the week, David says they want to make better use of the upstairs space by installing a lift.

A ‘Discovery Grant’ from Somerset Community Foundation, worth just under £35,000, has been awarded to support this part of the project to install a lift.

David says: “It’s exciting times for the centre as part of our overall plans to make the building sustainable for the future.”