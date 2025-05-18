Burnham Community Centre’s history archive to be named in memory of late president

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre is set to rename its new local history archive after its former President who died earlier this year.

As reported here, Ken Hindle, 90, passed away in Weston Hospital on March 20th after a brief period of illness.

Ken was heavily involved with Burnham Community Centre over six decades of community work, plus other local groups.

The AGM for the trustees of Burnham Community Centre, held on Thursday 15th May, started with a tribute to Ken who was formerly President and past Chairman.

“He dedicated his life to Community Service and without his foresight and hard work the Community Centre would not be here today,” says current Chairman, David Norton.

“His final project was to establish a local history archive at the Community Centre following the gift of a wealth of local history information from Bob Thomas which also included the material collected over the year of his father Winston.”

“Ken set up a group to oversee the cataloging and sorting of this treasure of the local history of Burnham and Highbridge, aided by a team of volunteers and members of the North Somerset History Group.”

The archive was opened for its first public viewing at the recent Somerset Day event held on the 11th of May when over 200 people visited the archive room on that day.

“It was unanimously agreed that the room that holds the archive be named ‘The Ken Hindle Room’ and it will be dedicated to his memory at special reception later in the year.”

“Ken is sadly missed, he was a constant presence most days at the Centre and I have heard many people say in recent weeks how he is missed by simply not being there.”

“However, Ken will always be part of the fabric of the building his dna of community spirit will continue to flow through the building as continues to provide a service to the people of Burnham.”