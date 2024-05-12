14 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon May 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham Community Church announces its new name
News

Burnham Community Church announces its new name

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham Community Church

A community church in Burnham-On-Sea has announced that it is changing its name this month.

Burnham Community Church, which meets on Sundays at 10.30am at Highbridge Community Centre in Market Street, has rebranded.

It is now known as Kingdom Life Church.

Stephen Mason, Church Minister,  says: “We are delighted to announce that Burnham Community Church is changing its name to Kingdom Life Church.”

“We have been asking God to give us a name that expresses the identity of the church, who we are, and who He is shaping us to be, as we practice the way of Jesus together.”

“We believe that the name should be a prophetic expression of the role that God has for us in our local and wider context.”

Previous article
Beaches busy in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean on hottest day of 2024 so far
Next article
Burnham and Highbridge Mens Shed to host Prostate Cancer testing day this Saturday

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14 ° C
15.3 °
12.2 °
89 %
0.5kmh
87 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com