Burnham Community Church announces its new name

A community church in Burnham-On-Sea has announced that it is changing its name this month.

Burnham Community Church, which meets on Sundays at 10.30am at Highbridge Community Centre in Market Street, has rebranded.

It is now known as Kingdom Life Church.

Stephen Mason, Church Minister, says: “We are delighted to announce that Burnham Community Church is changing its name to Kingdom Life Church.”

“We have been asking God to give us a name that expresses the identity of the church, who we are, and who He is shaping us to be, as we practice the way of Jesus together.”

“We believe that the name should be a prophetic expression of the role that God has for us in our local and wider context.”