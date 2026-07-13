Burnham community gardening volunteers spruce up seafront flower beds for summer

A team of Burnham-On-Sea community gardening volunteers has been out in the town this week, working to keep the town’s floral displays looking their best despite the hot weather.

The Growing Group spent several hours on Monday (July 13th) planting and weeding the flower beds next to the fountain, signal box and outside B&M to make them as colourful as possible for visitors to the town.

A spokesperson for Burnham and Highbridge Town Council praised their efforts, saying the volunteers has the flower beds looking pristine – and thanking them for the time.

The work forms part of the ongoing efforts through the year by Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group, a community‑led initiative.

The group regularly refreshes the seven lawn flower beds along the Esplanade with sustainable coastal plants, ensuring they remain vibrant throughout the warmer months.

Volunteers also care for the historic Marine Cove gardens, where they weed, clear and tidy the borders of the Grade II‑listed Edwardian gardens to keep them in top condition for residents and visitors.

The council says the group’s continued commitment plays a key role in keeping Burnham’s seafront attractive and welcoming, especially during the busy summer season.