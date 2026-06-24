Burnham community gardening volunteers spruce up seafront flower beds in summer heat

A dedicated team of Burnham-On-Sea community gardening volunteers has been out on the seafront this week, working hard to keep the town’s floral displays looking their best despite the intense heat.

The Growing Group spent several hours planting and weeding the Esplanade flower beds, helping to maintain the colourful coastal displays that greet visitors along the seafront.

A spokesperson for Burnham and Highbridge Town Council praised their efforts, saying the volunteers “turned out to help us finish planting and weeding the Esplanade beds, keeping them looking pristine – well done all involved.”

The work forms part of the ongoing efforts of the Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group, a community‑led initiative.

The group regularly refreshes the seven lawn flower beds along the Esplanade with sustainable coastal plants, ensuring they remain vibrant throughout the warmer months.

Volunteers also care for the historic Marine Cove gardens, where they weed, clear and tidy the borders of the Grade II‑listed Edwardian gardens to keep them in top condition for residents and visitors.

The council says the group’s continued commitment plays a key role in keeping Burnham’s seafront attractive and welcoming, especially during the busy summer season.