Burnham couple raise over £120,000 for vital cancer treatment for Jack, 5

A Burnham-On-Sea couple has raised over £120,000 towards their ongoing £250,000 campaign for vital overseas treatment for their son who has been diagnosed with cancer.

As we reported here, Jack Gyde, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma after initially suffering pain in January which was then investigated.

Parents Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde have received a huge amount of support since starting their online fundraising page.

They have received 2,100 donations amounting to over £120,000 so far and have also received celebrity shares on social media from Lord Sugar, Piers Morgan and Ronnie O’Sullivan among others.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, Sarah says they are “overwhelmed” with the support of the local community.

She adds: “We’ve raised over £120,000, so we are nearly half way, which is amazing considering we only started at the end of February.”

“We are extremely grateful for all the community and local businesses that have, and continue to, support Jack. He gets recognised now if we are out locally.”

“Our buckets in the local pubs and shops are doing well and we appreciate everyone who drops money in them.”

She adds that there is positive news on Jack’s progress: “He is doing well, having completed eight rounds of induction chemotherapy, a stem cell harvest and has had surgery to remove his tumour.”

“At the end of this month he will start high-dose chemotherapy and the stem cell transplant which will be a long hospital stay.”

The next main fundraising events will be a Wild West Beach Walk on June 30th, then a charity single coming out in the middle of July.

See Jack’s fundraising page here.