Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson stormed through to the semi-finals at the PDC World Championships with a 5-1 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode on New Year’s Day (Friday).

Van Duijvenbode started well, but the match was whipped from under him as Anderson won 10 straight legs.

Gary, who won the championships in 2015 and 2016, landed the first of three match darts at double top at Alexandra Palace to close out the match.

“It was probably my best performance for a long time, maybe the last two years to be honest,” Gary said on Sky Sports afterwards.

Asked if he thought he was in the form to win a third world title, he added: “Tomorrow’s a different day, I wish it was quite as easy as that. I’m through now though and will have a good rest.”

World number one and three-time champion Van Gerwen lost to Dave Chisnall in Friday’s evening session and will be Gary Anderson’s opponent in the next round.

Earlier on Friday, England’s Stephen Bunting beat Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski 5-3 to book his place in the last four.