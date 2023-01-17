Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to host a fun-filled traditional pantomime this month when Burnham District Pantomime Society brings ‘Dick Whittington’ to the stage.

The long-running society is performing shows on Wednesday 25th January at 7:00pm, Thursday 26th at 7:00pm, Friday 27th at 7:00pm, and then Saturday 28th at both 2:00pm and 7:00pm.

Gavin Holman from Burnham District Pantomime Society told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This traditional, family pantomime promises lots of fun, and is guaranteed to make audiences, both young and young at heart, laugh, boo and hiss!”

“Join Dick and his faithful companion Dodger, on his quest to become Lord Mayor of London. Journey to a tropical island, can he vanquish Queen Rat and save the day? Will he make it back to London, to marry his true love, Alice?”

In 2022, Burnham District Pantomime Society performed Sleeping Beauty after a break due to the pandemic. The 2021 panto had to be cancelled altogether due to the theatre being closed from January through to May.

This year’s talented local cast includes: Dick Whittington – Alex Markoutsas; Dodger the Cat – Katie Rothin; Alice Fitzwarren – Jasmine Haines; Dame Sarah – Rob Manlow; Mr Fitzwarren – Owen Twigg; Billy – Emma Twigg; Queen Rat – Sarah Martin; Fairy Bowbells – Lynsey Bissell; Ronnie the Rat – Shannon Baxter; Reggie the Rat – Georgia Twigg; Chief Willy – Alastair Murray.

The Senior Chorus are Alesha Hayward, Alfie Bissell, Bethany Millard, Cameron Hicks, Chloe MacBeth, Emma Hall, Freya Wetherall, Georgie-Mai McCollum, Grace Sanders, Keziah McKnight, Kody Shadbolt, Lottie Fear, Sam Millard, Sienna Moores and Taylor Noad.

The Junior Chorus are Eric Williams, Esme Loveridge, Jennifer Saunders, Lois Choopani, Olivia Hutchinson and Tyler-Rose McKnight.

The Director is Lorna Blair, Assistant Director – Katie Rothin, Musical Director – Xavier Underwood, Choreographer – Katie Rothin, Stage Manager – Gavin Holman, Sound & Light – Bravo Events, Set Design & Painters – Rob Manlow, Lorna Blair, Alastair Murray, Julie Keep, Frank Neill, Properties – Nettie Manlow, Costumes – Gaye Holman, Lorna Blair, Julie Keep & Members, Make Up – Katie Rothin, Prompt – Gaye Holman, Front of House – The Princess Theatre & Princess Volunteers; and Bar & Refreshments – Hellends Kitchen.

To book seats from £12, click here and for more information contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.