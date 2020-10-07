Doctors in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are urging people to follow social distancing measures when they are using local healthcare services.

As more people begin to visit healthcare settings for appointments such as their flu jab, local GPs, emergency department staff and healthcare teams are reminding visitors that it’s important to follow the three simple steps of ‘Hands Face Space’: wash hands regularly, wear a face covering when visiting a health setting and maintain your distance from those not in your household.

Dr Emma Keane, local GP and Associate Clinical Director of Primary Care, Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We understand that people may feel anxious about visitinghealthcare settings again, particularly our most vulnerable patients.”

”But across the NHS we have put in measures in place to keep you safe from infection during your visit to the surgery.“

Local healthcare services are open and caring for people, appointments are being delivered face-to-face, online and over the telephone.

If you are asked to come into the surgery for a face-to-face appointment, please remember to wear a face covering.

Face-to-face appointments are available to patients where clinically appropriate, but all patients will be triaged first so you may be asked to discuss your conditions over the phone or online initially to assess what would be most appropriate for you.

For more urgent healthcare needs, that are not a life-threatening medical emergency, ring NHS 111 or visit https://111.nhs.uk/ online.

You can find out when and where to get help, and be contacted by a nurse if needed.

As always, for emergencies such as a stroke, chest pain, or severe burns ring 999 or visit your local emergency (A&E).

If you are showing symptoms of Covid-19 you can request a coronavirus test online, or call 119.

See local health services in Somerset at: https://www.somersetccg.nhs.uk/health-services/urgent-and-emergency-care/