Burnham estate agent announces rebrand to Edward Creswick & Sons

Burnham-On-Sea estate agency Creswick Estates Ltd will be rebranding from July 1st as Edward Creswick & Sons, continuing to operate from its established High Street premises.

The change marks the next stage in the evolution of a business that has supported generations of clients across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge for nearly four decades.

Built on experience, strengthened through changing market cycles and shaped by both independent and corporate environments, the agency now enters a new chapter under the Edward Creswick & Sonsname.

The rebrand reflects a long-term commitment to independence, personal accountability and strong community connection, bringing together 38 years of industry knowledge, a loyal and experienced team and deep local roots.

Alongside the rebrand, the company has also been selected as the local representatives for The Guild of Property Professionals, a national network of more than 800 independent estate agency offices across the UK.

Membership provides access to national marketing and referral opportunities, including representation at the Guild’s prestigious Park Lane office in Mayfair, London.

Importantly, the team behind the business remains unchanged. Helen Hamilton continues to lead operations with over 25 years’ experience alongside Edward.

Tom Creswick, who helped shape the agency as it stands today, will remain involved as The social media & Marketing Consultant alongside his wife Elisha.

William Creswick, who has been part of the agency for the past three years, represents the next generation of the family business and its long-term future.

Edward Creswick said: “Putting our name above the door is about responsibility. It means doing things properly, standing behind our advice and delivering the service people expect from us.”

While the branding will change, the company will continue to operate from the same High Street location with the same team, services and commitment to clients and the local community.