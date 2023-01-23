A relieved Burnham-On-Sea family says its search is finally over for their missing nine-month-old kitten which jumped into a furniture delivery van moments before it drove off.

The kitten, called Geoff, was found on Monday in Weston and is now safely back home again.

As reported here, owner Tiffanie Hazelton said the family had been left upset after the kitten went missing on Thursday (January 19th).

“Geoff is an inquisitive kitten, so we checked the CCTV footage and were devastated to see he’d got into the back of a Furniture Village delivery van before it headed off.“

The search for Geoff was then centred on Weston after it was confirmed by the delivery firm that the vehicle next stopped in that town after leaving the Burnham area.

Tiffanie said a team went to Weston on Sunday and covered a wide area searching for Geoff and also put up posters in shops, plus at the railway station, at Pets at Home and other places.

She said this morning: “Geoff was found in the Little George Street area of Weston. The power of social media has been amazing, and the support we received is truly fantastic, thank you all so much, it’s overwhelming.”