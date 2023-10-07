A brave Burnham-On-Sea father and son have completed a 15,000ft sky dive to raise over £2,700 for a charity close to their hearts.

Martin Riley and his son Adam, 16, have this weekend jumped out of a plane to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Martin told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sadly we have lost several close relatives to Cancer and Alzheimers recently, so wanted to do something different to help support the charity and have had lots of support so far.”

“I don’t even like the height of a rollercoaster, so doing this will be a huge challenge for me, but it’ll be worth it for such a great cause.”

Adam said after the sky dive: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who has supported us, which includes customers of GH Tyres, Seafoods and The Railoway pub. We have also had lots of wonderful support from family and friends.”

“It was a great experiemce for both of us – I was scared on the way up, and soon relieved after we’d jumped and on the way down. We can’t thank everyone enough!”

They have raised £2,765. Adam has also previously raised over £500 for the Alzheimer’s Society during a fundraising walk.

Their fundraising page is at: https://www.justgiving. com/fundraising/ adamscharityskydive?utm_ medium=qrcode&utm_source= offline&utm_term=e35d0831a