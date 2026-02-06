Burnham fire crew assists in tackling garage blaze in Bridgwater

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called out on Wednesday evening (February 4th) to help tackle a well‑developed garage fire in Bridgwater.

Two crews from Bridgwater were initially mobilised to reports of a garage alight in the rear garden of a property on Taunton Road.

On arrival, the fire service confirmed that a garage being used as a workshop — containing machinery and fuel — was fully ablaze and at risk of spreading to an attached neighbouring garage.

Due to the intensity of the fire, a third crew from Burnham-On-Sea was requested to assist at the scene.

Firefighters worked quickly to bring the blaze under control, using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one safety jet, and two triple extension ladders.

Once the flames were extinguished, crews used three thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots, removing panelling to ensure all remaining fire pockets were fully dampened down.

Thanks to their efforts, the second garage — although slightly smoke‑logged — escaped damage.

The incident was brought under control at 9.10pm. The fire, believed to have started accidentally, completely destroyed the contents of the workshop and caused around 80% structural damage to the building. No injuries were reported, and duty of care has been left with the owners.