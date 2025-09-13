14.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Sep 14, 2025
Burnham fire crew called to Highbridge home after rechargeable battery catches fire
News

Burnham fire crew called to Highbridge home after rechargeable battery catches fire

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Burnham fire engine

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called out to a property in Highbridge on Saturday afternoon (September 13th) after a rechargeable battery burst into flames, prompting a swift emergency response.

The incident occurred at a residence on North Avenue, where local resident Ian Cook had been charging a battery for a remote-controlled car when things took a dangerous turn.

“I had to get the fire service out,” Ian told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “I went to charge a rechargeable battery and got an electric shock. Then it started smoking and caught fire.”

“I thank the fire service for getting here so quickly and preventing it spreading. I’m fine, just in shock.”

Firefighters quickly extinguished the small blaze.

Ian added that the battery was purchased online and urged others to be cautious: “It’s really scared me and put me off them. I’ve got rechargeable batteries for my radio-controlled boats as well.”

”I just want to warn people, never leave batteries on charge when you go out, and be careful where you buy them from.”

A fire officer at the scene confirmed that incidents involving rechargeable batteries are becoming increasingly common, particularly those used in hobbyist electronics and remote-controlled vehicles.

