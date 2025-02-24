Burnham fire crew called to motorhome stuck in water-filled rhyne

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called out on Sunday evening (February 23rd) to help the two occupants of an overturned motorhome in a rhyne.

The crew was sent to a rural lane off Poolbridge Road between the villages of Mark and Blackford, pictured here.

They found a motorhome towing a large trailer had left the road.

It had come to a halt in a water-filled rhyne on the road bend, leaving it stranded.

“Two people inside were helped to safety by the Burnham-On-Sea fire crew,” said the fire service. “Fortunately, no-one was hurt.”