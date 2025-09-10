Burnham-On-Sea fire crew tackles early morning blaze in which dog sadly died

Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea were called out early on Wednesday morning (September 10th) to tackle a shed fire which sadly claimed the life of a dog.

An appliance from Burnham rushed to the scene in Bridgwater Road, Lympsham at 6.25am where a shed was reported to be ablaze with two dogs believed to be inside.

A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “On arrival, the shed was already well alight and the flames had spread to a nearby fence and trees.”

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and dragging forks to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage.”

“One dog had been rescued before crews arrived, but sadly, the second was found deceased inside the shed.”

The spokesperson added that the cause of the fire was accidental. Avon Fire Service also sent a crew to the scene alongside the Burnham-On-Sea appliance.