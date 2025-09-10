13 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea fire crew tackles early morning blaze in which dog sadly died
News

Burnham-On-Sea fire crew tackles early morning blaze in which dog sadly died

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea were called out early on Wednesday morning (September 10th) to tackle a shed fire which sadly claimed the life of a dog.

An appliance from Burnham rushed to the scene in Bridgwater Road, Lympsham at 6.25am where a shed was reported to be ablaze with two dogs believed to be inside.

A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “On arrival, the shed was already well alight and the flames had spread to a nearby fence and trees.”

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and dragging forks to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage.”

“One dog had been rescued before crews arrived, but sadly, the second was found deceased inside the shed.”

The spokesperson added that the cause of the fire was accidental. Avon Fire Service also sent a crew to the scene alongside the Burnham-On-Sea appliance.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea charity runner celebrates completing 100th half marathon milestone

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
13 ° C
14.5 °
12 °
87 %
2.2kmh
40 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com