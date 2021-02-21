Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews tacked a ‘deliberate’ barn fire in Cossington on Sunday evening (February 21st).

Firefighters were called out just after 5pm to the ‘well alight’ barn in Bell Lane, Cossington.

“One fire appliance from Bridgwater and one from Burnham-On-Sea, along with the water carrier from Bridgwater, attended a fire involving straw in a barn,” says a spokesman.

“Crews arrived on scene and confirmed the fire was well alight.”

“Swift action from crews and the help of the farmer and his tractor knocked the fire back and protected the adjacent main barn from being affected.”

“Crews turned it over and damped down, dragging out the hay and using one hose reel jet.”

“The cause of the fire was deemed deliberate ignition and the Police were informed.”

There have been several fires in recent days in Bridgwater, Stretcholt and Taunton which are being investigated.