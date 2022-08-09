Burnham-On-See firefighters have tackled a big grassland blaze this week in which 15 acres was destroyed.

Crews from across the region were called to the blaze at Thornfalcon near Taunton on Tuesday afternoon (August 9th).

The teams included Colyton, Crediton, Middlemoor, Clyst St George, Taunton, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Street, Wellington, Yeovil, Castle Cary, Chard, Cheddar, Ilminster and Martock.

“The incident took two hours to complete – the fire destroyed 15 acres of grassland,” said a spokesman.

“At least ten pumps and our specialised units and all-terrain vehicles attended.”

It comes as residents are being asked by the fire service to take extra precautions this week in order to prevent fires during the hot weather.

Pictured: Crews tackling the blaze (Taunton Fire Station)