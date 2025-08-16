Burnham florist announces opening date for new second shop in Highbridge

A busy Burnham-On-Sea florist has confirmed she is branching out by opening a new shop in Highbridge this autumn.

Julia’s Flowers in Burnham’s Victoria Street is to launch the new branch in Highbridge town centre on September 1st at 9am.

Owner Julia Newman says: “We are delighted to be expanding our offering by opening at 10 Church Street, bringing a florist to Highbridge.”

“It will be a smaller version of our main store in Burnham, but with a full range of flowers. The Burnham store continues to be busy and we thank all our loyal customers for their support.”

Julia adds: “I’ve always wanted to put something back into the local economy by expanding the choice for shoppers, so I am delighted to be opening the new shop.”

In 2022, we reported here that Julia had been “shocked and honoured” to get a surprise order during the Glastonbury Festival for music legend Diana Ross.

The new shop will be sited at 10 Church Street which was previously home to Ashley Edwards funeral directors before it moved into larger premises next door earlier this year.