Burnham-On-Sea’s Foodbank has been handed a ‘sweet’ boost thanks to a large donation of Christmas confectionery.

Scores of ‘Christmas Eve boxes’ have been given to the Foodbank for needy local families by a couple who wish to remain anonymous, supplied through Burnham’s Sweet Shack in the High Street.

Maxine Bashford at the foodbank has this week received the kind-hearted donation from John Mills of Sweet Shack, pictured here.

Nick Bashford, Chairman of the local foodbank, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to receive this generous donation which will go out to local people using our Foodbank this month.”

“As expected, we continue to see an increase in demand for food support. We are blessed to be very well supported by our local community so no-one need go without food.”

Those requring food from the Foodbank should be referred by citizens advice, the village agents, schools or doctors.

Pictured: John Mills from Burnham’s Sweet Shack with Highbridge and Burnham Food Bank’s Maxine Bashford