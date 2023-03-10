Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have this week donated £1,000 of food supplies to the town’s Foodbank amid continuing high demand for the service.

The Fremasons collected the food from Tesco on Tuesday (March 7th), as pictured here, before delivering it to the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank team for distribution.

John Chinn from Burnham Freemasons said: “We are in regular contact with the Foodbank and wanted to help when we heard they are extremely busy in Burnham and Highbridge because of the continuing effects of the cost-of-living crisis.”

A spokesperson for the Highbridge Area Foodbank thanked the Freemasons for the “amazing donation of supplies.”