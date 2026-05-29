Burnham fundraiser completes two more half marathons to boost his charity total to £36,700

A well-known charity runner in Burnham-On-Sea has completed two half marathons this Spring to boost his overall fundraising total to more than £36,700.

Jason Vickers, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has been taking part in running events for over 15 years and has raised the huge sum for the MS Society from his fundraising.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, he says: “I have had a busy start to the year, completing the Plymouth Half Marathon this month in 3:48.25 which was 14 seconds faster than last year, and April’s London Landmarks Run in 3:53.34. I always get wonderful support from spectators wherever I run.”

Jason adds: “A big thank you goes to everyone who has supported me with my fundraising over the years – I’m hoping to further add to the total this year.”

His next events are the Great North Run in September, the Royal Parks Run in October, and the Great South in October. He is inviting donations on his page below. Jason’s fundraising page is here.