Burnham-On-Sea runner Jason Vickers is set to display his Olympic torch this week for charity to mark the tenth year since the London 2012 Olympics.

Jason says: “I am celebrating 10 years since Britain hosted the Olympic Games by showing my torch on Burnham seafront.”

“Come and have your photo taken with the torch. Donations will be invited for the MS Society and will be gratefully received.”

“I will be there on 5th June, 12th June and 26th June from 9am for a couple of hours, weather permitting, near the Bay View Cafe.”

The plucky runner, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has raised over £27,000 for the MS Society from his running fundraising events over many years.