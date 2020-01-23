Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Andy Humphries hopes to raise thousands of pounds for Save the Rhino International by running the London Marathon dressed as one of the animals!

Andy, pictured, is in training to take part in April’s marathon in fancy dress in support of the charity’s work in protecting rhinos.

“As many friends, colleagues and family will know, I have ran a few marathons but never one in a costume so I felt it was about time that I did!” he says.

“The challenge is to run the 26.2 miles in one of the iconic rhino suits and in doing so raise money for Save the Rhino.”

He adds: “The world’s rhino species are currently facing one of the greatest threats to their survival in history.”

“Extensive poaching for the rhino horn continues to threaten the survival of this iconic species with at least 1,054 rhino being poached in 2016 in South Africa alone.”

“By supporting Save the Rhino International you are funding the dedicated rangers on anti-poaching patrols day and night, the conservation officers educating the next generation of wildlife protectors, and the behaviour changers working tirelessly with local enforcement agencies to reduce the demand for rhino horn in Asia.”

To support Andy, visit his fundraising page at: https://www.justgiving. com/fundraising/ andyhumphriesrhino