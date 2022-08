The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre are holding a fundraising Garden Party today (Saturday, 6th August).

The event will be held at White Lodge, 36 Rectory Road from 2-4 with waitress service, a variety of stalls, a raffle, games, cream teas and home-made cakes and scones.

The day will be a 50s-themed celebration in recognition of this year’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Tickets cost £5 in advance at the Community Centre or on the gate, with proceeds to the Roof Fund.