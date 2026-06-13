Burnham Gateway Club members enjoy fun‑filled Butlins break thanks to local support

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Gateway Club members have returned home beaming after another fun‑packed annual holiday at Butlins in Minehead.

The charity, which supports adults with learning disabilities and is run entirely by volunteers, spent last week enjoying the resort’s entertainment, activities and seaside atmosphere.

The group meets weekly at the Burnham Area Youth Centre in Cassis Close and relies on community donations to help cover its running costs.

This year’s trip was made possible with the help of Somerset Minibus Hire, who stepped in to provide transport using one of their corporate coaches after their usual minibuses were fully booked. Driver Jordan is pictured with club members, volunteers and carers as they prepared to set off on Monday 8th June.

Gateway Club leader Sally Meek said the break had been a huge success. “The members had a wonderful time, and thank you to all the volunteers who helped to make this holiday possible,” she says.

The club says the continued support of local groups and donors plays a vital role in ensuring these much‑loved annual holidays can continue for years to come.