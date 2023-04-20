Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club’s teams are in final training ahead of competing in the World Pilot Gig Championships for the first time later this month.

The club will be entering teams in five categories at the 2023 Championships, which take place on the Isles of Scilly from 28th – 30th April.

It’s the 32nd World Pilot Gig Championships, an event that attracts scores of teams.

A Burnham Gig Rowing Club spokeswoman said this week: “We are looking forward to making our debut at the World Pilot Gig Championships.”

“Over 400 crews are registered across various categories. We have entered ladies and mens vets teams, and also representatives in the men’s open.”

“Clevedon Pilot Gig Club have kindly leant us their gig boat, ‘Watch and Pray’, whilst we look at funding opportunities to replace our own aging boat, Brue.”

“In preparation we have been completing race training sessions, in addition to normal rowing.”

“We have also been holding weekly fitness sessions, and made use of our gym equipment, including rowing machines.”

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015. Last year, the club unveiled new gig rowing fitness facilities at Burnham Sailing Club for members.

Anyone interested in trying rowing can contact us via Facebook, or email BOSgigs@outlook.com.