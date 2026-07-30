Burnham Green Team thanks local firm for helping progress community garden project

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Green Team has praised a local firm for stepping in to support the creation of a new community garden in the town.

The volunteer‑run charity is busily creating a new garden at Crosses Pen, next to the Manor Gardens, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

Trustee Lesley Millard says: “We were delighted when local resident Joe Priddice of J. Priddice Groundworks Ltd offered to help lay the base for our small shed. Joe said he wanted to give something back to the community, and he quickly got to work on the preparation, supported by our own Tim and Nigel whenever help was needed.”

“During the excavation, Joe uncovered a sealed unit for an old water pipe. To avoid disturbing it, we moved the shed slightly. Tim has since found evidence on a local map showing that there was a water pump on the site in the 19th century, so there may well be a connection.”

She adds: “Thanks to Joe, Tim and Nigel, we can now order and install our shed. This will give us much-needed storage for basic tools and equipment used by our gardeners. We are also planning to install four additional water butts, which will make it easier to keep the gardens watered during dry weather.”

“One Green Team volunteer described the community as amazing, noting how readily local people support local groups. The project has received generous support, both through donations and practical help, and we are extremely grateful for everything that has been given.”

Lesley adds: “It has been especially encouraging to see residents using the picnic bench and enjoying a quiet place to sit. Seeing the garden being used in this way helps our groups know that their efforts have been worthwhile.”

“We have now booked Joe to help install a wheelchair-accessible footpath, which will be the next stage in the garden’s development.”

The Green Team, a volunteer‑led charity, works across the community to protect nature, reduce waste and support local sustainability efforts.