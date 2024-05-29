16.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu May 30, 2024
Burnham Heritage Group unveils booklet featuring historic adverts from local firms

Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has launched a new history booklet featuring old adverts for local shops and businesses in Highbridge over the past century.

The 20-page publication provides a trip down memory lane for residents featuring many names from 1910 up to the 1950s.

“The leaflet features adverts from some of the many old shops and businesses in Highbridge – it makes an interesting read to see how things have changed over the years,” says the group’s Ann Popham.

The booklet has been produced by Burnham Heritage Group with contributions of images from local residents, and design by Nigel Craik.

Due to a lack of sponsors, copies of the booklet are being charged at 50p each. They are available in Burnham from GW Huleys, Handbag Shop Burnham’s tourist information centre on the seafront and Super Chips, plus Sandra’s and Trev’s Local in Highbridge.

