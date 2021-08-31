Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society have announced the appointment of their new Musical Director James Davies BMus (Hons).

James studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. He is an accomplished Brass player and teacher. He was also Orchestra manager of the Welsh Sinfonia. In 2020 he sang at the BBC Songs of Praise Remembrance service.

“His appointment signals the start of a new and exciting era for the Choral Society,” says the group’s Julie Skinner.

“Although James is new to the Society, he has a wealth of experience conducting various orchestras and groups.”

“This is an ideal time to join our friendly and relaxed Choral Society. We will be starting on Thursday 2nd September at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall, College Street, Burnham-On-Sea.”

“There are no auditions. Although reading music is an advantage, it’s not necessary. The first three weeks are free, so why not come along?”

We start back this Thursday 2nd September at 7.30 in the Methodist church hall, College street.

To help prevent the spread of Covid, the group will put these precautions into place:

The windows will be open.

Seat rows will be as far apart as is practicably possible.

We won’t provide communal refreshments.

Hand sanitizer will be provided at the entrance.

The group will also encourage the following:

Taking a Lateral Flow Test beforehand.

Not coming if you have tested positive, feel unwell or have been told to self-isolate.

Wearing a face covering when not singing.

Bringing your own refreshments.

Sanitizing your hands on arrival and departure

For more information call 01278 783511 or visit www.burnhamandhighbridgechoral.org.uk or email jane.lee36@btinternet.com.