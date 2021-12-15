Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society’s annual Christmas concert is set to return on Thursday (16th December) with extra Covid safety measures.

The group will be performing at 7.30pm in the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs in Highbridge Road, Burnham.

The group’s Julie Skinner says: “The Choral Society have been reviewing their Covid risk assessments regularly to minimise the risks to everyone who attends the concert.”

“With this in mind, and in line with current guidelines, the audience will be asked to wear face masks. The choir will also take a Lateral Flow test before the concert.”

The society’s singers will be performing a selection of traditional Christmas music, including Pergoleisi’s Magnificat, all chosen by their new Musical Dierctor James Davies B Mus (Hons).

Julie adds: “We will also be joined by Yarrow Brass, who will be playing whilst you wait for the concert to begin and joining us for some of the wonderful Christmas music.”

“We really appreciate the continued support we receive from you, the audience each year.”

Tickets are priced at £8.50 which include a glass of wine and a mince pie and £5 for children including refreshments.

They are available from Coffee, Cake & Curtains in Victoria Street, Burnham, and Sopha in Church Street, Highbridge. They will also be available from the choir’s website, choir members and on the door, subject to availability.

The society’s new Spring term will start on Thursday 6th January 2022 at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall, Burnham to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“New members are always welcome – especially men, as they are the foundation of any choir!” adds Julie.