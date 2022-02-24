A Burnham-On-Sea holiday park has unveiled plans for changes to its licensing to enable it to add an outside bar and stage area to host live music, boxing and wrestling events.

The Haven Holiday Village, in Burnham’s Marine Drive, would also be able to serve alcohol until 11pm if Sedgemoor Disrict Council approves the licensing application.

There would be no changes made to the layout or permitted hours of existing licensed areas within the park according to Haven’s application.

“The main changes are the addition of an outside container bar and outside new stage area, all within the outside licensed area and with the addition of boxing and wrestling and entertainment of a like-kind as a new licensing activity.”

If granted, the additional stage will host plays, dance performances and films.

Consultation is ongoing and Sedgemoor is inviting feedback in writing by March 8th.