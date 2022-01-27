Scores of seasonal jobs will be available this weekend at a Burnham-On-Sea holiday park.

Burnham Holiday Village in Marine Drive is holding the park’s annual recruitment day on Saturday 29th January when those interested in seasonal jobs or permanent roles can find out more.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “With roles available in Food and Beverage, Activities and Leisure, Lifeguards and Trainee Lifeguards, Cleaning services, Security, Retail and many more, why not come along to our recruitment event on Saturday 29th January from 10am-3pm and find out more.”

“We have a wide range of job opportunities across various areas of the park, from part-time to full-time roles, seasonal and permanent with flexible hours. We’ve got opportunities for everyone.”

You can also view the park’s job opportunities by visiting havencareers.co.uk