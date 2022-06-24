Burnham Holiday Village has submitted a retrospective planning application for the erection of a new outdoor entertainment stage at its holiday park.

Controversial plans by the Burnham-On-Sea holiday park to change its premises license were given the go-ahead with several conditions in April, as reported here.

This week, Haven has submitted a retrospective application seeking full planning permission for the “erection of an outdoor stage” at the park.

Haven’s application says: “The proposed stage has a width of 16.77m and is 4.76m in height. A large LED screen is proposed which is approx 4.8m x 2.88m, over which is a roof canopy.”

It adds: “The development has been strategically placed within the existing park and adjacent to the existing leisure facilities on site to ensure it sits well within its setting and will be seen in the context of existing built development.”

“Given the location of the development within a central area of the park, it is not considered that the proposal would present any adverse visual or amenity impacts on the surrounding area and will form part of and be in keeping with the established and extensive holiday park.”

Haven adds: “A Noise Assessment Report, prepared by RSK Acoustics, accompanies this application. The report sets out noise limits for the entertainment noise generated through the outdoor stage and predicted noise levels to residences to the north and east.”

It adds: “The proposed development, despite being discrete in nature, will make an invaluable contribution to the future operation of the holiday park.”

A local resident who is opposed to the plans says: “According to the covenant put on the original deed by Sedgemoor District Council, a quiet residential development is all that has the legal right to be on site! It quite clearly says that ‘No obnoxious activity will be permitted on site.’ SDC have to uphold that covenant! Under UK Common Law we also have ‘the right to the quiet enjoyment of our homes!’ It is SDC’s responsibility to enforce that also.”

Sedgemoor District Council welcomes comments on the application – which has reference number 11/22/00048 – until July 22nd, 2022.