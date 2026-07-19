Burnham hospital confirms fire alarm issues following recent thunderstorms

A spell of recent thunderstorms over Burnham-On-Sea left parts of the fire alarm system at the town’s War Memorial Hospital not working properly, the hospital has confirmed, prompting extra safety patrols during repair work.

The inpatient ward and all patient areas remain fully covered by the alarm network, but several non‑patient parts of the building were affected when lightning strikes caused damage to sections of the system recently.

Staff have been carrying out regular fire safety patrols in the areas affected until contractors complete the remaining fixes.

A spokesperson says the storm had caused a fault that required urgent attention, adding that extensive work had already restored full protection to the areas where patients are cared for.

She said further repairs were underway. ”The safety of our patients, visitors, and colleagues remains our priority,” she said, noting that the hospital is working closely with its estates team and specialist contractors to finish the job as quickly as possible..