A fundraising Spring Bazaar is to be held on Saturday 9th April, hosted by the Friends of Burnham Hospital.

The event at Burnham Community Centre will get underway from 10am and those attending will be supporting four charities under one roof.

The Lions Club will be running their Cuddly ‘Lions’ Tombola, the Tourist Information Centre will have a stall and the Friends of the Community Centre will also be selling refreshments.

“There will be lots of bargains including quality bric-a-brac, a mammoth jigsaw sale, craft stalls with books, jewellery, makeup, toys and a ‘secret surprise tombola’ and more,” says spokeswoman Ceri Joyce.

To become a ‘Friend’ of the hospital, see www.friendsofburnhamhospital.org.uk