Residents and businesses across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to enter the town’s annual Burnham In Bloom flower competition as the deadline for entries nears.



This year’s Burnham In Bloom competition has sixteen categories for locals to enter, ranging from best front garden to best decorated shop window. Entry forms are available online here and can be submitted until June 30th.

The entries will help to add summer colour to the town ahead of the visit of several regional judges from the Britain In Bloom competition in the coming weeks.

Dave Perrett, Chairman of Burnham In Bloom, pictured with fellow organiser Jo Brown, says he has high hopes that Burnham can strike gold in this year’s South West in Bloom Awards.

“We have taken onboard the judges’ comments from last year when we won a Silver award, and we really would love to win a Gold award this time,” he says.

“We need residents and businesses to help us by getting involved and enhancing the town with floral displays during the summer season for the benefit of residents and visitors.”

“Anyone can enter, free of charge – whether you have a large or small garden.”

Judging will take place in July and trophies and certificates will be presented later in the year.

Entry forms can be obtained online here and from Burnham tourist information centre, Burnham Post Office and Burnham Road Stores. Completed entry forms can be submitted at the same locations or sent by post to Dave Perrett, 66 Worston Road, Highbridge.