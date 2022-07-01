Volunteers are being sought by organisers of Burnham’s bid to win a top award in the annual Britain In Blooom competition.



The Burnham In Bloom team are tidying flower beds and public areas over the next few days ahead of judges visiting the town.

Dave Perrett, the Chairman of Burnham In Bloom, said he has high hopes that Burnham can strike gold in this year’s South West in Bloom Awards after previously winning a silver gilt award.

“We have taken onboard the judges’ comments from last year when we won a Silver award, and really would love to win a Gold award this time,” he says.

“We need residents and businesses to help us by getting involved and enhancing the town with floral displays for the benefit of residents and visitors.”

“Anyone who can help us with tidying and checking flower beds can contact me on 07925 111780.”