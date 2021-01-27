Community-spirited members of Burnham In Bloom have this week pledged to give almost £2,000 towards the cost of new tablet computers for local children during their home schooling.

A total of 16 tablets are being bought and distributed to those in most need at five local schools.

Burnham In Bloom Chairman Dave Perrett told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve decided to redirect some of our funds away from the school gardening clubs to this more pressing need instead.”

“As soon as we heard about an urgent need in Burnham and Highbridge schools, we wanted to help.”

“We will be spending £1,900 of our funds on 16 new tablets for children at Berrow, Burnham Infants, St Andrew’s, St Jospeh’s and Churchfield.”

Pictured: Burnham In Bloom members with judges (archive photo taken before Covid restrictions)